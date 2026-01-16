Pres. Office, Ministries Form Task Force to Support Governmental Mergers

Photo : YONHAP News

As the ruling bloc pushes ahead with governmental mergers in regions such as Daejeon–South Chungcheong and Gwangju–South Jeolla ahead of the June 3 local elections, a task force involving the presidential office and relevant ministries will be launched to support the efforts.Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said in a written briefing on Tuesday that the task force will discuss financial assistance for newly integrated administrations.The task force will be led by Kim Yong-beom, the top office's director of national policy, with presidential adviser for fiscal planning Ryu Deok-hyun and 2nd Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Lim Ki-keun serving as co-secretaries.Kim said senior presidential aides for political affairs and economic growth will participate in the task force, along with vice ministers from the ministries of economy, interior, land, trade and education.He added that the government plans to hold the first task force meeting in January and announce financial support measures shortly thereafter.