KDI Attributes Greater Centralization to Wider Productivity Gap between Capital Region, Rest of Country

Photo : YONHAP News

A state-run institute has attributed the increased centralization of the country to a productivity gap between the capital region and elsewhere that widened over a 15-year period.According to a report released Tuesday by Kim Sun-ham, an associate fellow at the Korea Development Institute, the average productivity of cities in Seoul and the surrounding area was 101-point-four percent in 2005, as compared with 98-point-seven percent for other cities.The productivity rate in the capital area jumped to 121-point-seven percent in 2019, while it stood at 110-point-six percent elsewhere, with the gap having widened from two-point-seven percentage points to eleven-point-one percentage points.A region’s productivity indicates its capacity to supply more jobs and higher wages, and Kim pointed out that the proportion of the nation’s population living in the capital region rose from 47-point-four percent in 2005 to 49-point-eight percent in 2019.The report called for a selective approach toward increasing productivity, recommending that the government concentrate its support on hub cities outside the Seoul area.