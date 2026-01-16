PPP Chief Continues to Call for Special Probes on Sixth Day of Hunger Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok, who has entered the sixth day of a hunger strike to urge the ruling party to agree to a set of special counsel investigations into allegations surrounding the ruling camp, says he has put his life on the line.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the judge-turned-lawmaker said judges repeatedly ask the same questions to defendants who deny the charges against them, not to get a response but because continued refusals to respond are perceived as a confession.Likewise, Jang pointed to the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) silence on his calls for the special probes into the political gift scandal involving the Unification Church and alleged bribery in the DP’s election nomination process, saying he considers that silence tantamount to a confession.On his social media account, the opposition chief wrote that the ruling party’s stance has made it clear that there is corruption serious enough to threaten the administration and that the public’s judgment has already begun.Jang was accompanied by PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog, party policy chief Jeong Jeom-sig, Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won, chief deputy floor leader Yoo Sang-bum and secretary general Jung Hee-yong as he continued his sit-in protest.