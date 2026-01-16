Cabinet Approves Comprehensive Special Counsel Bill Targeting Yoon Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet has approved a bill to open a new comprehensive special counsel investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2024 martial law attempt and other alleged misconduct under his administration.The ruling party bill, which the parliament passed Friday, was one of five to be reviewed and handled during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, presided over by President Lee Jae Myung.The bill mandates the appointment of a new special prosecutor to further investigate 17 allegations that remain unaddressed after three earlier special counsel probes.The three teams could not resolve all the questions while looking into Yoon’s 2024 martial law move, allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee, and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 rain search operation.The bill stipulates that the investigation could last as long as 170 days, which means it will likely run through the June 3 local elections.