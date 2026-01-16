Kang Sun-woo Questioned for 21 Hours in Bribery Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo, whom prosecutors say accepted 100 million won, or roughly 68-thousand U.S. dollars, from Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections, returned home early Wednesday after undergoing nearly 21 hours of police questioning.Kang left the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public corruption investigation unit around 5:53 a.m., telling reporters that she had cooperated fully with the investigation and answered questions truthfully to the best of her ability.She also apologized for causing public concern and said she would respond sincerely and honestly throughout the investigation.Kang's interrogation began shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday and ended around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Kang then spent several hours reviewing her written statements.Investigators questioned Kang about whether she'd actually received the money and was present when it was handed over. Kang maintained that she'd only learned of the matter through a report from a former aide, surnamed Nam.However, outlets including Yonhap reported Tuesday that Kim had told investigators earlier this month that she'd given the funds to Kang at a hotel in Seoul's Yongsan District in late 2021, and that they'd been returned after the June 2022 local elections.According to sources, Nam told police last week that Kang used the money she received from Kim as a deposit for a housing lease.