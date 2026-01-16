Bitter Cold Persists As Wind Chills Fall to Minus 20 Degrees in Central Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Western regions will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, while eastern areas will remain largely clear amid freezing temperatures.A cold wave continued overnight, with Wednesday morning lows dropping to minus 12 degrees Celsius in Seoul and below minus 20 degrees in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, daytime highs will also remain low, hovering around minus five degrees in Seoul, zero degrees in Daegu and minus two degrees in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.The cold spell will intensify further on Thursday, with morning lows in Seoul dropping to minus 14 degrees, marking the peak of the cold wave.With strong winds adding to the chill, perceived temperatures in central regions have been dropping to around minus 20 degrees, and the severe cold is expected to persist throughout the week.Ulleung Island and Dokdo will receive up to 30 centimeters of snow through Thursday, the mountainous areas of Jeju can expect more than 25 centimeters and the west coast of the Jeolla provinces will receive as much as ten centimeters.