Lee, Qatari Emir Discuss Broader Bilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung held a phone call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Tuesday and expressed hope to expand bilateral cooperation in areas including defense and energy.Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said in a written briefing on Tuesday that Lee had spoken with al-Thani for the first time in six months.During the call, Lee expressed hope that South Korea and Qatar would continue to broaden cooperation across a wide range of fields, including defense, arms, energy and infrastructure.Al-Thani stated that South Korea has been contributing to Qatar's national development under the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.Noting Qatar’s active role as a regional mediator in the Middle East and other international conflicts, Lee requested that Doha help promote international stability.Lee also asked for Doha's continued support for South Korean companies operating in Qatar.The two leaders agreed to meet in person in the near future to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations.