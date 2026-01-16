US Calls for Stronger S. Korea-US Space Cooperation

Photo : UPI / Yonhap

The U.S. State Department called for the United States and South Korea to collaborate more closely in two areas: the Artemis lunar base program and an initiative to build a new space station in 2030.Jonathan Adams, vice chief of the U.S. State Department's Office of Space Affairs, stated during a conference hosted by the Institute for Indo-Pacific Security that South Korea is a strong partner in the space sector.Artemis II is scheduled to launch as early as next month, and South Korea, one of the program's four partner nations, plans to send a CubeSat aboard the spacecraft.Kathleen Carrico, a senior adviser at NASA, said the agency has maintained a long-standing partnership with South Korea through cooperation on the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter.Adams also made clear that space-related public-private cooperation among the United States, South Korea and Japan is part of a broader strategy to counter China.