Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Calls for Stronger S. Korea-US Space Cooperation

Written: 2026-01-21 10:09:17Updated: 2026-01-21 10:25:48

US Calls for Stronger S. Korea-US Space Cooperation

Photo : UPI / Yonhap

The U.S. State Department called for the United States and South Korea to collaborate more closely in two areas: the Artemis lunar base program and an initiative to build a new space station in 2030.

Jonathan Adams, vice chief of the U.S. State Department's Office of Space Affairs, stated during a conference hosted by the Institute for Indo-Pacific Security that South Korea is a strong partner in the space sector.

Artemis II is scheduled to launch as early as next month, and South Korea, one of the program's four partner nations, plans to send a CubeSat aboard the spacecraft.

Kathleen Carrico, a senior adviser at NASA, said the agency has maintained a long-standing partnership with South Korea through cooperation on the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter.

Adams also made clear that space-related public-private cooperation among the United States, South Korea and Japan is part of a broader strategy to counter China.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >