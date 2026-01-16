Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Joint Probe Team Raids Homes, Offices of 3 Suspects in Drone Incursion Investigation

Written: 2026-01-21 10:25:38Updated: 2026-01-21 16:56:36

Joint Probe Team Raids Homes, Offices of 3 Suspects in Drone Incursion Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint military–police task force has raided the homes and offices of three civilians accused of flying drones into North Korea. 

The task force said on Wednesday that it began search-and-seizure operations at around 8 a.m. at the homes and offices of three individuals, including those surnamed Oh and Jang, whom it suspects violated the Aviation Safety Act.

The task force said it plans to analyze seized materials and question the suspects.

The raid came five days after Oh claimed responsibility for flying the drones in a Channel A interview. 

Oh said he had asked Jang to manufacture the drones, and Yonhap reported Wednesday that the two worked together as contract employees at the presidential office in Seoul's Yongsan District under former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Newstapa reported Monday that Oh operates two online media outlets focused on North Korea and that an official from the Korea Defense Intelligence Command allegedly used the outlets as front companies for covert operations, providing them with roughly ten million won in operating funds.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >