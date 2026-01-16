Lee to Pursue N. Korea Talks, Restore Inter-Korean Military Pact

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said that while deep-seated tensions with North Korea would not ease overnight, his administration would attempt to elicit Pyongyang’s cooperation and reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Speaking at a New Year’s press conference at the presidential office on Wednesday, Lee said the government would move forward steadily toward a future of peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity.The president said South Korea would play a “pacemaker” role to help facilitate the early resumption of U.S.–North Korea dialogue and reopen inter-Korean talks.Lee added that the government would seek to restore the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement to prevent accidental clashes and build political and military trust between the two Koreas.He also said the administration would explore creative solutions to ensure that peace benefits both Koreas, advance peace on the peninsula and take a meaningful step toward a nuclear-free region based on a strong South Korea–U.S. alliance and pragmatic diplomacy.