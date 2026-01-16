Court to Rule in Ex-PM Han Duck-soo's Insurrection Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court will rule in the insurrection trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday, marking the first verdict in a series of trials related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in late 2024.Han was indicted for failing to prevent and for abetting Yoon's martial law declaration, and for neglecting his duty to check the president's arbitrary abuse of power.The former prime minister stands accused of advising Yoon to convene a Cabinet meeting before declaring martial law in an attempt to grant the decree procedural legitimacy.Prosecutors say Han also rewrote Yoon's martial law proclamation to address legal flaws in the original, though he ultimately discarded the rewrite.The special counsel team that investigated Yoon's action requested a 15-year prison term for Han at the trial's final hearing in November.Wednesday's verdict is set to be broadcast live starting 2 p.m.