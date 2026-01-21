Lee Shifting Gears on N. Korea, Pursuing Arms Reduction before Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung has presented significant policy shifts on North Korea and other issues. In a nationally televised news conference, Lee indicated that his government is going to be realistic in dealing with Pyongyang and stop pushing for denuclearization, at least for the time being. Lee is also pursuing a transformative economic growth model that favors regions outside the Seoul metro area.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Lee Jae Myung is shifting gears on North Korea and backing away from the goal of denuclearizing the North anytime soon.Lee laid out his road map on a wide range of issues at a New Year’s news conference on Wednesday.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“We have to denuclearize [the North], but while that is the ideal, will North Korea actually give up its nuclear weapons? That’s a very stark reality. The stark reality and the desirable ideal — these two things are difficult to reconcile.”He said that when that reality was disregarded, North Korea was processing enough nuclear materials for ten to 20 warheads a year and honing its intercontinental striking capabilities.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“The most realistic approach is to negotiate a freeze. Next, let’s pursue nuclear disarmament. Let’s negotiate disarmament. And in the long term, let’s move toward denuclearization. If there are strong security guarantees and the maintenance costs are high, then we can perhaps discuss ways to eliminate [nuclear weapons]. Shouldn’t we be working this way in the long, medium and short term? I’ve been discussing this with world leaders whenever I meet them.”He also made it clear that the pursuit of inter-Korean unification is off his priority list, saying we’re lucky if we can avoid war, let alone achieve reunification.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“While U.S. President Trump is a somewhat unique individual, I believe that aspect of his personality could be very helpful in resolving the Korean Peninsula issue. He’s still keeping the door open for North Korea-U.S. dialogue. And I think President Trump’s style could be helpful in engaging with Chairman Kim Jong-un. So let’s try to pave that path well. I will serve as a pacemaker. It’s difficult for us to do it directly.”While seeking a breakthrough in the nuclear stalemate, Lee also advocated a shift to what he calls “region-driven growth” to overcome the phase of low growth the South Korean economy is facing.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“ ... the major shift toward region-led growth has already begun. For each region to lead Korea’s growth, it must possess the appropriate scale. The ongoing regional integrations of Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province and Gwangju and South Jeolla Province are a symbolic starting point for region-led growth and a national survival strategy that must be successfully implemented.”He explained that the nation, currently centered on the Seoul metro area, will soon be divided into five superregional development zones and three special self-governing provinces, allowing for the growth of megacities and specialized industries in each region.The president called for public support for his new policy direction, saying that throughout South Korea’s history, the country’s people have always been its source of strength.Asked about his plans with the opposition, Lee however indicated that he will not meet with People Power Party chief Jang Dong-hyeok, who has been on a hunger strike for a week demanding special counsel investigations into bribery scandals involving the ruling party.Lee said he cannot bypass the Democratic Party and strike a deal with the opposition.Initially scheduled to run for an hour and a half, the presidential news conference lasted around three hours, with Lee addressing key concerns ranging from apartment prices to the Unification Church scandal.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.