Trump Highlights Alaska Pipeline to Export Gas to South Korea at One-Year Briefing

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump marked the end of the first year of his second term in office with a marathon briefing focused on listing his accomplishments. During the briefing, Trump also expressed anxiety about the U.S. Supreme Court’s looming ruling on his sweeping tariffs.Rosyn Park reports.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump spent nearly two hours in the White House press room on Tuesday, praising himself for his supposed accomplishments, including significantly increasing exports and investment.[Soundbite: U.S. President Donald Trump (English)]“And as you know, this is the anniversary, first anniversary, January 20, and it’s been an amazing period of time. We have a book that I’m not going to read to you, but these are the accomplishments of what we’ve produced. All page after page after page, individual things. I could stand here and read it for a week and we wouldn’t be finished, but we’ve done more than any other administration has done …”Trump said his policies and tariffs slashed America’s trade deficit by 77 percent in just one year with no inflation and that his administration secured historic trade deals to reduce barriers on U.S. exports with countries covering 40 percent of all U.S. trade.Trump also mentioned his Alaska pipeline project to export natural gas to South Korea and other parts of Asia.[Soundbite: U.S. President Donald Trump (English)]:“Launched a massive Alaskan pipeline project to export natural gas to Asia. We made a deal with South Korea and with Japan that gives us money the likes of which no one has ever seen.”During the presser, Trump said he was waiting anxiously for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on his reciprocal tariffs.He said the U.S. has already taken hundreds of billions of dollars and may have to pay it back if the case is lost, adding that it will not be easy to do without hurting a lot of people.With regard to the situation in Venezuela, Trump said he was considering involving opposition leader María Corina Machado to help solve the problems in her country.He called Machado a “nice woman” who did an “incredible thing” by giving him her Nobel Peace Prize medal, but did not elaborate on what role she could play.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.