Court Sentences Ex-PM Han to 23 Years in Prison for Abetting Yoon’s Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court handed down a 23-year prison term for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday for failing to prevent and for abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law in late 2024.It marks the first verdict in a series of trials for Yoon’s Cabinet members in connection with the martial law action.In announcing the verdict, the Seoul Central District Court defined the December 3 martial law attempt as an insurrection, which may foreshadow a similar conclusion in Yoon’s insurrection trial next month.Lee Jin-gwan, the presiding judge in the trial, said the former prime minister took part in the insurrection by proposing that Yoon convene a Cabinet meeting before declaring the decree.He noted that Han did not voice his opposition to the declaration during the Cabinet meeting and appeared to have encouraged then Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to carry out Yoon's orders to cut off power and water to media outlets critical of the administration.After the sentence was announced, Han said he humbly accepts the decision.The former prime minister, who had been standing trial without detention, was placed into court custody, as the court cited concerns he may destroy evidence.The special counsel team led by Prosecutor Cho Eun-suk had requested a 15-year prison term for Han at the trial’s final hearing in November.