Hanwha Ocean Recruits Ex-Canadian Navy Officer to Lead Submarine Project Bid

Photo : 한화오션

Hanwha Ocean has recruited a Canadian expert to join its team as it aggressively bids for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project(CPSP) worth up to 60 trillion won, or roughly 40-point-eight billion U.S. dollars.Hanwha Ocean announced on Wednesday that it has hired Glenn Copeland, a former Royal Canadian Navy officer, as chief executive officer of its newly established Canadian unit, Hanwha Defence Canada, as part of efforts to partner with Canada on the submarine project.The South Korean firm earlier established Hanhwa Defence Canada in Ottawa as part of its plans to launch local defense and naval business operations.Copeland served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 22 years and later joined Lockheed Martin Canada as general manager of its Halifax-class frigate modernization project.Copeland’s appointment underscores Hanwha’s long-term commitment to Canada, and his experience with the local defense and naval ecosystem is expected to contribute greatly to the company’s competitiveness.Hanwha Ocean also recently signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Canadian energy developer Fermeuse Energy to jointly promote liquefied natural gas development projects in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.The agreement is believed to be part of the company’s broader CPSP-linked industrial partnership in Canada.