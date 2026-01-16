Reform Party Chief Meets with PPP Chair, Vows to Devise Joint Steps for Special Probes

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok met main opposition People Power Party(PPP) chair Jang Dong-hyeok on Wednesday and reiterated support for Jang's calls urging the ruling party to agree to a set of special counsel investigations into allegations surrounding the ruling camp.Lee met Jang at the National Assembly's central hall where the PPP chief is staging a hunger strike for the seventh day, calling on the ruling Democratic Party(DP) to agree to special probes into the political gift scandal involving the Unification Church and alleged bribery in the DP's election nomination process.Lee, who returned home earlier in the day after cutting short his overseas business trip for the meeting, said he is worried that Jang is in poor health when he should be leading efforts for the PPP and Reform Party to strengthen cooperation on pursuing the special counsel probes.Lee then promised Jang to come up with joint steps to pursue the special probes after consulting with the PPP's senior lawmakers.Meanwhile, the PPP is considering rushing Jang to the hospital later in the day even if Jang refuses as his health is deteriorating.Overnight, Jang's oxygen saturation levels fell sharply, prompting him to use a medical oxygen concentrator to breathe better. Jang has continued to refuse hospital transport as he continues his protest.