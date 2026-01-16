Rival Parties Show Mixed Reaction to Court Sentencing Ex-Prime Minister to 23 Yrs. in Prison

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have shown mixed reaction to a Seoul court sentencing former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for failing to prevent and for abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law in late 2024.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Wednesday hailed the court's decision, which was heavier than the 15 years in prison sought by the prosecution.DP Chair Jung Chung-rae said on Facebook that the court's ruling was crystal clear and that it was only proper that Han was placed into court custody.He then said the December 3 martial law incident was an insurrection and a coup.Meanwhile, the main opposition People Power Party said that it, in principle, respects the court's decision.PPP senior spokesperson Park Sung-hoon made the comment after saying that the party had repeatedly apologized for the martial law action.When asked to comment on the court defining the December 3 martial law attempt as an insurrection, Park only said the party will wait for the judiciary's final judgment in line with the Constitution and laws.Minor Rebuilding Korea Party chair Cho Kuk said on his Facebook that Wednesday's verdict made clear that the December 3 martial law incident was an insurrection.