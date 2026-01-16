ICT Ministry Pledges to Implement AI Framework Act with View to Promoting Industry

Photo : KBS News

With a new law on artificial intelligence(AI) set to take effect Thursday, the government has reaffirmed its intent to minimize regulation and focus on promoting the industry.The Ministry of Science and ICT voiced its commitment to the “principle of minimal regulation” during an event held Wednesday to explain in detail the Framework Act on the Development of Artificial Intelligence and the Creation of a Foundation for Trust.The clarification comes amid concerns in the industry that ambiguities in the definition of high-impact AI and obligations to ensure safety and transparency could result in excessive regulation.The government sought to mitigate such concerns by pledging to offer consulting and guidance through a support desk during the grace period, which will last at least one year.High-impact AI refers to fully automated systems in critical sectors such as energy, transportation and finance that could significantly affect people’s rights or safety.Currently, high-impact AI is only a reality for autonomous vehicles at Level Four or higher.