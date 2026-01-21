Ex-PM Han Sentenced to 23 Years for Abetting Ex-President Yoon’s Martial Law Action

Photo : Seoul Central District Court

Anchor: A Seoul court has sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for his role in the martial law incident of December 3, 2024, which the judiciary has now officially defined as a criminal insurrection. This landmark ruling marks the first conviction of a Cabinet member and is expected to set a critical legal precedent ahead of the upcoming verdict for former President Yoon Suk Yeol next month.Yun Sohyang has more.Report: A Seoul court handed down a 23-year prison term for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday for failing to prevent and for abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law in late 2024.It marks the first verdict in a series of trials for Yoon’s Cabinet members in connection with the martial law action.This landmark ruling resulted in Han being placed immediately into custody, as the court cited concerns of evidence destruction.Notably, the sentence exceeded the 15 years originally sought by the special counsel team led by prosecutor Cho Eun-suk in November.In announcing the verdict, the Seoul Central District Court defined the December 3 martial law attempt as an insurrection, which may serve as a critical legal precedent ahead of a ruling for Yoon’s insurrection case next month.Lee Jin-gwan, the presiding judge, said the former prime minister took part in the insurrection by proposing that Yoon convene a Cabinet meeting before issuing his decree.He added that Han did not voice his opposition to the declaration during the Cabinet meeting and appeared to have encouraged then-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to carry out Yoon’s orders to cut off power and water to media outlets critical of the administration.After the sentence was announced, Han said he humbly accepts the decision.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News.