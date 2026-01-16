Level 2 Response Posture Issued for Wildfire in Gwangyang, S. Jeolla Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities have raised their emergency response posture for a wildfire that started in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, to Level 2.The province’s fire service and the city of Gwangyang said they received a report around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday of a wildfire breaking out in Gwangyang.Forest service and fire authorities have mobilized 19 helicopters and 31 fire trucks to put out the fire but are facing difficulty due to strong winds amid a dry weather advisory.Currently, winds are blowing at three-point-six meters per second on average at the site of the fire.A Level 2 posture is activated when the area affected by a wildfire is expected to be between 50 and 100 hectares in area and when blazes are expected to be put out within 48 hours.Fire authorities suspect that the fire started at a house and spread to nearby hills.The house was destroyed by the fire, and blazes there have been put out.No casualties have been reported so far.