Severe Cold Wave Peaks, Heavy Snow Forecast for Jeolla, Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

A severe cold wave is peaking on Thursday, with heavy snowfall expected along the west coast of the Jeolla provinces and in Jeju.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), morning temperatures in central regions dropped to around minus 15 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs will range from minus eight to three degrees nationwide, hitting minus five degrees in Seoul.Snow will continue throughout the day in the Jeolla provinces and Jeju and resume along the west coast of South Chungcheong Province later in the evening.Five to 20 centimeters of snow will hit Ulleung Island, Dokdo and Jeju’s mountainous areas, more than ten centimeters will reach the west coast of the Jeolla provinces, and two to seven centimeters will accumulate in coastal areas of Jeju.Inland areas of the Jeolla provinces, Sejong City and inland South Chungcheong Province are forecast to receive one to five centimeters of snow, and one to three centimeters are expected in central and southern parts of North Chungcheong Province.The KMA said snowfall in Jeju and western coastal areas will continue until Saturday morning and that the cold wave will persist throughout the week.