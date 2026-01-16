Gwangyang Wildfire Burns for Second Day, 80% Contained

Photo : YONHAP News

Efforts continued for a second day to contain a wildfire that started in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, on Wednesday.The Korea Forest Service and fire authorities of South Jeolla Province said Thursday that 38 fire trucks and 322 personnel had been deployed to contain the blaze on a forested hillside in Gwangyang.The fire broke out at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, after a blaze at a nearby house spread to the surrounding woodland, and has been burning for more than 15 hours.While no casualties have been reported, the fire has scorched more than 42 hectares of forest.Officials said about 80 percent of the main fire has been brought under control.The Forest Service plans to deploy 26 helicopters in stages starting at 7:30 a.m. with the goal of extinguishing the fire later in the day.About 100 residents of nearby areas were evacuated to temporary shelters at community centers, and some relocated to other regions.