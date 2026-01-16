S. Korea, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, Cho, who is visiting Türkiye, held talks and a luncheon with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.According to the ministry, Cho said during the meeting that President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit in November of last year had strengthened the two nations’ strategic partnership and that the two sides should continue close consultation on summit-level outcomes.The top diplomats reviewed progress on cooperative projects in areas including nuclear power, the defense industry, biotechnology, infrastructure and advanced technologies, and discussed concrete measures to deepen sector-specific cooperation.The two sides agreed to work toward the smooth conclusion of follow-up documents to the nuclear cooperation memorandum of understanding signed last year, and they also discussed South Korean companies’ participation in Türkiye’s large-scale infrastructure projects, following the ongoing Nakkas–Başakşehir motorway project.Cho expressed hope that the two nations would continue comprehensive consultations to advance practical cooperation and hold early sectoral talks in areas such as the economy, defense and science and technology, a view Fidan shared.The ministers also exchanged views on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, policies related to North Korea, the restoration of peace and reconstruction in Ukraine and developments in the Middle East, including Iran and Syria.