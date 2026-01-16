Seoul Sees Fewer Residents Leaving, Net Inflow among Young Adults

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people leaving Seoul has gradually declined over the past 24 years, and since 2019, more young adults in their 20s and 30s have moved into the capital from other regions than have moved out.The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday released the results of its analysis of population migration in Seoul from 2001 to 2024, covering the scale of population movement, reasons for relocation and age-specific migration patterns.According to the analysis, Seoul has continued to record a net population outflow, with residents moving out exceeding those moving in.However, the city’s net outflow stood at about 44-thousand people in 2024, less than half the roughly 113-thousand recorded in 2001.The net migration of those in their 20s and 30s shifted to a net inflow in 2019, totaling about 19-thousand, and stayed in positive territory in every year thereafter except 2021.As of 2024, more than half of those who moved to Seoul from other regions came from Gyeonggi Province, accounting for 53 percent of the total.