DP Leader Proposes Merger with Rebuilding Korea Party ahead of Local Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party(DP) leader Jung Chung-rae has formally proposed a merger with the minor Rebuilding Korea Party.Speaking during an unannounced news conference at the National Assembly on Thursday, Jung said that the two parties should unite and contest the June 3 local elections together.The DP leader said the two parties had jointly opposed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, overcome the martial law crisis and worked together in the presidential election that led to the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government, adding that there was no reason to run separately in the upcoming local elections.Jung said the two parties should move forward as one team in line with the spirit of the times and with the shared goal of ensuring the success of the Lee administration.He expressed hope that a working-level consultative body to discuss the merger would be established soon and said he was awaiting a response from the Rebuilding Korea Party.