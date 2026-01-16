Cho Kuk Says Rebuilding Korea Party to Deliberate DP's Merger Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk said on Thursday that his party would discuss and decide on Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae’s proposed merger in line with public sentiment.Speaking at the party’s Supreme Council meeting in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Cho said that he'd met Jung late the previous afternoon and been briefed on the details of the proposal, adding that while the offer had come suddenly, it warranted careful consideration.Cho said that his party fully agreed with Chung's goals, including that of ensuring the success of the Lee Jae Myung administration and securing a renewed term in power, but stressed that his party was also independently pursuing progressive agendas not emphasized by the Democratic Party, such as political reform, constitutional revision and social rights.He said his party would listen closely to the voices of its members and the public to determine the best way to achieve both sides' objectives, adding that he had instructed the party to convene a lawmakers’ meeting and a party affairs committee meeting soon.Cho said he would report the outcome to the public once a decision was reached and pledged to fulfill his responsibilities as party leader throughout the process.