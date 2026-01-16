S. Korea to Repatriate 73 Suspects from Cambodia in Online Fraud Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says investigators will repatriate more than 70 people based in Cambodia who stand accused of swindling tens of billions of won from South Koreans.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said a plane will depart for Cambodia on Thursday evening and return to Incheon International Airport at 9:10 a.m. Friday carrying 73 South Korean nationals.According to a task force instructed by President Lee Jae Myung to focus on transnational online scams targeting South Korean nationals, the suspects allegedly stole 48-point-six billion won, or around 33 million U.S. dollars.The spokesperson said the Korea Task Force in Cambodia, the National Intelligence Service and Cambodian law enforcement jointly raided seven online scam complexes and arrested a total of 92 people in December.Some of the suspects allegedly deceived South Koreans through romance scams using deepfake technology and investment scams targeting young people and retirees.Arrest warrants have been issued for all of the suspects, and they will be taken into police custody upon arrival.