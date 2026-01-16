PPP Chief Jang Dong-hyeok Suspends Hunger Strike on Day 8

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok has suspended his hunger strike on the eighth day and sought treatment at a hospital as he continues to call for a set of special counsel investigations into allegations involving the ruling camp.Before boarding an ambulance from the National Assembly just before noon Thursday, Jang appeared in a wheelchair and thanked opposition lawmakers, the heads of the party’s regional offices, party members and the public for their support.The opposition chief said he was breaking his fast to prepare himself for a longer and greater fight, but that the people’s cries against the corrupt Lee Jae Myung administration and the ruling Democratic Party’s tyranny would spread like wildfire.In his daily memo, Jang wrote that the day of judgment was approaching for the ruling side, which he said revealed its own guilt when it refused the opposition’s proposal to conduct separate special probes into the political gift scandal involving the Unification Church and similar allegations involving the Shincheonji religious group.The opposition chief was likely accusing the ruling party of trying to muddy the waters, as the Unification Church scandal involves a number of political figures from the DP, including former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo from Lee’s Cabinet.The other proposed special investigation concerns alleged bribery in the ruling party’s election nomination process.Before Jang suspended his hunger strike, former President Park Geun-hye visited him and said the public would recognize his sincerity in putting his life on the line to fight for his beliefs.The former president then urged Jang to stop the strike.