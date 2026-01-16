Menu Content

Politics

Parties to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Budget Minister Nominee on Friday

Written: 2026-01-22 14:36:18Updated: 2026-01-22 15:27:28

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have agreed to hold a confirmation hearing for Planning and Budget Minister nominee Lee Hye-hoon on Friday, after a partisan standoff prevented the hearing from proceeding as scheduled on Monday.

The vice chairs representing the ruling and opposition parties on the National Assembly’s Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee reached agreement Thursday on the condition that the nominee submit all the requested documents.

Committee Vice Chair Park Soo-young from the main opposition People Power Party said Lee had initially submitted only 15 percent of the requested files and has since submitted an additional 60 percent, but still hasn’t responded to the allegations about her family’s real estate dealings.

On social media, Park said the allegations about staff bullying and real estate acquisition disqualify her for the post, adding that the opposition will grill her during the hearing to make the public aware of her immorality and the administration’s insufficient vetting.

During his New Year’s press conference Wednesday, President Lee Jae Myung expressed disappointment that the hearing had not taken place, saying he’d wanted to make a decision about the appointment after considering the public’s response.
