Gwangyang Wildfire Put Out after 19-Hour Battle by Firefighters

Photo : YONHAP News

A wildfire that started in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, has been extinguished after burning for more than 19 hours, with no casualties reported.Local fire authorities said the blaze, which started around 3 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the village of Mukbaek-ri and spread to nearby hills and woodlands, was completely put out by 10:30 a.m. Thursday.Officials said one house burned down, while 601 residents were evacuated and about 48 hectares of forestland was scorched.As of noon, the evacuation order for affected residents was lifted.Although emergency personnel arrived at the scene of the fire within minutes after the situation was called in, the flames spread quickly due to dry weather conditions and northwesterly winds, which in turn resulted in the rapid issuance of first- and second-level responses.More than four-thousand forest service and firefighting personnel, as well as fire trucks and helicopters, were deployed from all over the country to battle the wildfire.The Korea Forest Service and the province’s fire authorities said they will investigate the exact cause of the fire while continuing on-site monitoring, for the time being.