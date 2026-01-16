S. Korea Becomes First Country to Fully Implement Basic Law on AI

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea has become the first country in the world to fully implement a comprehensive law on the use and management of artificial intelligence(AI). The new law, which aims to promote AI development and establish trust between operators and users, requires that all generative AI content be labeled as such. Despite a one-year grace period during which the government intends to fine-tune the legislation, there are concerns about excessive regulation.Choi You Sun reports.Report: A new law on artificial intelligence(AI) requires a separate management system for high-impact AI — that is, fully automated systems in critical sectors such as energy, transportation and finance that could significantly affect people’s rights or safety.The Framework Act on the Development of Artificial Intelligence and the Creation of a Foundation for Trust, which took effect Thursday, also mandates the use of watermarks for generative AI content.The Ministry of Science and ICT issued guidelines on transparency in the use of AI, stipulating that AI operators, including foreign entities such as Google and OpenAI, are obligated to guarantee transparency to those who use their products and services.In contrast, people who use AI technology as a tool for routine tasks or creative work are not subject to regulation under the act.The requirement to label generative AI content will depend on the environment where it is consumed — only user interfaces or logos are required within a service program, but visible and audible watermarks are required if the content is exported externally.Moreover, the act mandates that AI operators clearly indicate when content has been created using deepfake technology.Though the European Union has a comprehensive AI Act that is being implemented in phases through 2027, the South Korean legislation is the first of its kind to be enforced all at once.Amid concerns that ambiguities in the definition of high-impact AI and obligations to ensure safety and transparency could result in excessive regulation, the ministry voiced its commitment to the “principle of minimal regulation” a day before the act came into force.Starting next month, the government plans to form a research team to seek ways to improve the system along with representatives of the industry, civic groups and academia.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.