NBS Poll: Lee’s Approval Rating at 59%; Voters Show Steady Support for DP

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has slightly declined to 59 percent, a recent survey showed Thursday.In a National Barometer Survey(NBS) conducted from Monday to Wednesday, positive assessments of Lee’s job performance edged down two percentage points from a poll conducted two weeks earlier, while negative assessments rose two percentage points to 31 percent.Nationwide, those who gave Lee positive evaluations outnumbered those who disapproved of his performance.Support for the president was higher among all age brackets except for those in their 20s and younger.In terms of approval ratings for political parties, the ruling Democratic Party recorded 40 percent, up one percentage point from the previous survey, while the main opposition People Power Party recorded 20 percent, down three percentage points.The Rebuilding Korea Party and the Reform Party each garnered a three percent approval rating.When asked about the local elections in June, 47 percent of respondents said there is a need to empower the ruling party for stability, while 40 percent said the opposition needs to be empowered to ensure a balance of power.Regarding the future direction of relations between South Korea and China, 50 percent of respondents said their ties should be strengthened and 41 percent said distance should be maintained.On South Korea-Japan relations, 65 percent said they should continue to improve, while 31 percent said caution should be taken.The NBS survey was conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on one-thousand-three people aged 18 and older.The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.