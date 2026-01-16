Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2026-01-22 16:02:34Updated: 2026-01-22 18:21:33

Lee Urges Officials to Ensure Punishment for Transnational Crimes against S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has instructed his officials to take steps both at home and abroad to ensure suitable punishment for transnational crimes that threaten the safety and disrupt the daily lives of South Koreans.

Lee issued the instructions during a meeting with senior aides on Thursday, as he talked about the repatriation of 73 South Korean nationals suspected of swindling tens of billions of won from other South Koreans through online scams operated by crime rings in Cambodia.

According to a task force set up to deal with transnational online scams, the suspects set to be repatriated Friday morning allegedly stole 48-point-six billion won, or around 33 million U.S. dollars, from 869 South Koreans.

The president urged the officials to eradicate such crimes, which he said not only destroy individual lives but could also trigger a diplomatic row.

He ordered the office of the senior secretary for civil affairs who heads the task force to demonstrate that anyone who inflicts damage on South Koreans through such crimes will not profit but will lose all their assets.

The president also called for thorough coordination with foreign governments to return the criminal proceeds to the victims.
