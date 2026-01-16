Police Question Wife of Former DP Floor Leader over Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of former Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee is being questioned by police over bribery allegations, as well as suspicions that she misused official funds for personal purposes.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency summoned Kim’s wife, surnamed Lee, to appear as a suspect at the Public Crime Investigation Unit on Thursday afternoon.Lee arrived at 1:55 p.m. and entered the building without answering questions from reporters.The police are expected to interrogate Lee about whether she asked for nomination donations from a former Dongjak District councilor, surnamed Jeon, if she in fact received the funds and returned them, and whether her husband was aware of the situation.Lee is suspected of meeting with the former Dongjak council member in March 2020, ahead of the general election, and later receiving 10 million won through Lee Ji-hee, who was the vice chairman of the Dongjak District Council and a close associate of her husband.Earlier the same year, Lee is believed to have received 20 million won from another council member, surnamed Kim, but later returned the money.According to investigators, the two former district councilors corroborated the allegations.Lee is also suspected of using another former Dongjak District councilor’s corporate credit card in 2022 for personal expenses.Last year, police looked into Lee’s alleged misuse of funds involving the former councilor, surnamed Jo, but closed the case without making any charges, raising suspicions that Rep. Kim pulled strings as part of a cover-up.Police said they plan to summon Rep. Kim for questioning as part of their latest investigation.