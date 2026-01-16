Seoul City Gives Green Light for BTS Concert in Gwanghwamun in March

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul City on Thursday approved K-pop megastar BTS's request to hold a comeback show in the Gwanghwamun Square downtown, as long as organizers meet safety standards.The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued a media statement on Thursday, saying its advisory panel reached the decision during a meeting in response to a request from BTS’ management company and entertainment giant Hybe, and the group's label BigHit Music.The decision is a green light for "BTS 2026 Comeback Show @ Seoul" to be held in Gwanghwamun in March – the first concert for the complete seven-member group since their hiatus in 2022, as each member pursued their solo works and served their compulsory military duties.Authorities set several safety conditions, including preventing overlaps in the exit times of performers and audience members and minimizing traffic disruptions.Hybe has previously stated that it is planning a 18-thousand seat concert in Gwanghwamun Square on March 21, and hold a separate event at Seoul Plaza for some 30-thousand fans.Seoul City officials are expecting as many as 100-thousand fans to show up at the event.Authorities plan to conduct on-site inspections to mitigate inflated hotel prices and other unfair business practices in areas surrounding Gwanghwamun Square.BTS will release its fifth full-length album "Arirang" on March 20, its first new album in three years and nine months since the anthology album "Proof" in June 2022.