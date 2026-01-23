Investors Seek US Investigation into S. Korea's Treatment of Coupang

Photo : YONHAP News

Two U.S. investors in e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. filed a petition with the U.S. government on Thursday, claiming that the South Korean government has treated the company in a discriminatory manner and calling for an investigation and corrective action.Greenoaks and Altimeter said on Thursday that they had asked the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to examine South Korea’s measures targeting Coupang and to impose appropriate trade remedies, potentially including tariffs and other sanctions.The investors said they'd also notified Seoul of their intent to bring arbitration claims against it under the South Korea–U.S. Free Trade Agreement.The firms claimed that South Korean authorities had launched a campaign targeting Coupang following its massive data breach, causing investors to suffer losses totaling billions of dollars.The investors argued that South Korean authorities’ response to the data leak has gone far beyond normal regulatory enforcement, alleging that South Korea initiated a whole-of-government response to halt Coupang’s business, including labor, financial and customs investigations bearing little relation to the breach.Since Coupang revealed the data breach on November 30 of last year, its shares have fallen about 27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.