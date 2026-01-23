Prime Minister Kicks Off US Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok arrived in Washington on Thursday to kick off his four-day visit to the United States.Kim entered the country on Thursday morning via Dulles International Airport near Washington, marking his first overseas trip since taking office.All eyes are on Kim’s efforts to coordinate a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance during his stay.If held, the meeting is expected to cover a range of bilateral issues, including Seoul’s position on continued trade pressure from the Trump administration, which has signaled plans to impose tariffs on semiconductors.As part of his first-day schedule, Kim is expected to meet members of the U.S. House of Representatives.He is also set to attend a cultural event with young people at the Korean Cultural Center in Washington and meet members of the Korean community in the area.Following his stay in Washington, Kim will travel on to New York before returning to South Korea on Monday.