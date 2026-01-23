Menu Content

Coupang Says It's Uninvolved in US ISDS Claim

Written: 2026-01-23 10:50:42Updated: 2026-01-23 11:15:05

Photo : YONHAP News

E-commerce giant Coupang said on Friday that it has nothing to do with a recent investor-state dispute settlement case filed against the South Korean government.

Coupang said in a statement that the submission of a notice of intent to seek an ISDS claim by U.S. investors is unrelated to the company and that it is fully cooperating with all government investigations.

The statement came a day after Greenoaks and Altimeter asked the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to examine South Korea’s measures targeting Coupang and to impose appropriate trade remedies, potentially including tariffs and other sanctions.

The two investors also said they'd notified Seoul of their intent to bring arbitration claims under the South Korea–U.S. Free Trade Agreement.

The firms claimed that South Korean authorities had launched a campaign targeting Coupang following its massive data breach, causing investors to suffer losses totaling billions of dollars.
