Prime Minister Says No Discrimination against Coupang in Talks with US Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said that there has been no discrimination against e-commerce giant Coupang in a meeting with U.S. lawmakers.The Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release that Kim held a luncheon with U.S. House members, including Young Kim, Ami Bera and Joe Wilson, on Thursday, the first day of his four-day trip to the United States.In the meeting, Kim said he hoped the visit would accelerate the implementation of follow-up measures agreed to in tariff negotiations and contribute to the stable and sustainable development of South Korea–U.S. relations.The lawmakers reaffirmed strong bipartisan support for the alliance and expressed hopes of expanding cooperation in economic security, critical mineral supply chains, shipbuilding and trilateral cooperation with Japan.In response to questions about the South Korean government’s stance on Coupang’s personal data breach, Kim said there had been no discrimination against the company and that the South Korea–U.S. relationship was built on "sufficient trust."The prime minister also said that South Korea does not regard the immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia as discrimination against South Korean workers, and that Seoul has not taken any discriminatory measures against Coupang Inc. based on its status as a U.S. firm.