DP Chief Apologizes for Sudden Proposal, but Promotes Merger as Path to Victory

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae has apologized to his party’s Supreme Council for the suddenness of his proposal to merge with the minor Rebuilding Korea Party but maintains that the merger is the path to victory.During a Supreme Council meeting on Friday, Jung said he was sorry for failing to notify the other council members in advance when he made his surprise proposal a day earlier, but said he did so because of inevitable circumstances and physical limitations.Jung said he felt the merger was the path the parties needed to take and that there might not be enough time before the June 3 local elections unless he proposed the idea as the party leader.He stressed that politics is about finding a path to victory and said joining forces with an aligned party is that path.Jung said the proposed merger will be put to a debate and a vote by party members and emphasized that the outcome should benefit the party and its members, not specific individuals.Jung had faced strong backlash within the party leadership over his abrupt announcement.