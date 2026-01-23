Drone Probe Team Issues Travel Ban against 3 Civilian Suspects

Photo : YONHAP News

A military-police team investigating a claimed civilian drone deployment to North Korea issued travel bans against three civilian suspects.The suspects are a person identified by the surname Jang who is accused of manufacturing the drones, a graduate school student identified by the surname Oh who claims he flew the drones, and an executive of a drone company co-founded by Jang and Oh, identified by the surname Kim.The three people stand accused of violating the Aviation Safety Act and Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act.The drones reportedly filmed parts of a South Korean Marine Corps unit as they crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the North.Oh earlier told a local media outlet that he flew the drones to verify the radiation level at the North's uranium facility, but investigators are reportedly expanding the probe to look into Jang and Oh's contract work at the presidential office of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Fresh allegations also emerged that a colonel affiliated with the Korea Defense Intelligence Command had paid Oh after naming him in November 2024 as a cooperative partner in maneuvering operations.