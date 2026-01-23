'Romance Scam' Couple among 73 Online Scam Suspects Repatriated from Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean couple in their 30s accused of swindling tens of billions of won through an online romance scam based in Cambodia were among the 73 suspected criminal ring operators repatriated on Friday.The couple allegedly deceived 104 victims with the use of deepfake technology, stealing 12 billion won, or around eight-point-two million U.S. dollars.They reportedly underwent cosmetic surgery to avoid tracking by authorities.The group of 73 people allegedly involved in scam rings landed at Incheon International Airport at 9:41 a.m. aboard a chartered flight.This marks the fourth case in which a group of South Korean criminals has been repatriated, and the largest such operation ever conducted involving a single country.All of the suspects were taken into police custody immediately after boarding the aircraft, as arrest warrants had already been issued.Upon arrival, the suspects were transferred directly to police facilities across the country for questioning.Police suspect the individuals defrauded 869 South Koreans of approximately 48-point-six billion won.