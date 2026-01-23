Daily FX Trading by Banks Hits Record High in 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily foreign exchange(FX) trading by South Korean banks in 2025 jumped 17 percent year-on-year, hitting a record high on the back of increased cross-border trading.Data released by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday showed daily average FX trading volume, including derivatives trading, came to 80-point-71 billion U.S. dollars last year, up eleven-point-74 billion dollars from a year earlier.It marked the highest annual level since the central bank began compiling related data under current statistical standards in 2008.Average daily turnover of FX spot transactions increased by 26-point-one percent to 32-point-38 billion dollars over the cited period, while derivatives trading rose eleven-point-six percent to 48-point-33 billion dollars.The volume of daily FX transactions by domestic banks last year increased 21-point-two percent to an average of 37-point-54 billion dollars, while foreign banks’ local branches saw an increase of 13-point-six percent to 43-point-17 billion dollars.The BOK attributed the boost in trading volume to extended foreign exchange market trading hours and a sharp increase in stock investment-related trading by local residents and foreign investors.