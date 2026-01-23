Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korean Civic Groups Strongly Protest US Firms’ USTR Request regarding Coupang

Written: 2026-01-23 17:21:43Updated: 2026-01-23 18:20:52

S. Korean Civic Groups Strongly Protest US Firms’ USTR Request regarding Coupang

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean civic groups have issued a strong protest after two U.S. investment firms asked the U.S. Trade Representative to investigate South Korea’s measures targeting Coupang. 

Some 135 groups, including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, called on the two American companies to immediately stop infringing on South Korea’s sovereignty during a rally held across from the U.S. Embassy in Seoul. 

The rally comes after Silicon Valley investment firms Greenoaks and Altimeter, major shareholders of Coupang Inc., filed a petition with the U.S. government on Thursday, claiming the South Korean government has treated the company in a discriminatory manner and calling for an investigation and corrective action.

The civic groups called on the government and the National Assembly to not waver and to deal sternly with the Coupang issue in line with the law and principles. 

They also urged the government to order Coupang to suspend its operations and impose an astronomical amount of fines on the e-commerce giant.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >