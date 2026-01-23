Parties Berate Budget Minister Nominee over Real Estate, Family Allegations as Hearing Ends

Photo : YONHAP News

A confirmation hearing for Planning and Budget Minister nominee Lee Hye-hoon that began Friday morning went on for over 15 hours ended just after midnight, with rival parties berating the nominee as she faced questions over her family’s real estate dealings and controversies surrounding her three sons.Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle chastised Lee over allegations that her family cheated in the apartment subscription process to buy a unit in Seoul’s affluent Seocho District.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jin Sung-joon, who earlier urged Lee to give up her apartment unit, questioned her moral integrity as the nominee to head the ministry in charge of state coffers.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Choi Eun-seok accused Lee of lying and being hypocritical regarding alleged dishonesty in her eldest son's thesis.Minor Rebuilding Korea Party Rep. Cha Gyu-geun criticized the same son receiving preferential treatment in his university admissions process primarily due to his grandfather's public service as a Cabinet minister.Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee chair Lim Lee-ja said many of the allegations were not sufficiently explained and that even if President Lee Jae Myung pushes to appoint the former conservative lawmaker, it would not represent partisan unity.The panel is expected to face difficulty in adopting the hearing report as the opposition has urged the president to withdraw the nomination.The president, however, can decide to appoint the nominee without parliamentary consent.