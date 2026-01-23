Police Raid Locations Linked to Seoul Metropolitan Council Member Kim Kyung in Additional Gift Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police began a raid of locations linked to Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung Saturday over new allegations that she provided gifts to a lawmaker other than ruling Democratic Party-turned-independent Rep. Kang Sun-woo ahead of elections.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency started the search and seizure of five locations at 8:40 a.m., including two of Kim's homes and the city council offices.On Monday, the city's election commission received a complaint that Kim and a former council member tried to deliver money to a sitting lawmaker, and transferred the case to the police.An audio file obtained by the election commission reportedly contained circumstances in which Kim discusses the alleged gift delivery ahead of the 2023 by-election for the chief of Seoul's Gangseo District.Some of approximately 120 audio files from a computer used by Kim's former aide, which the city council voluntarily submitted to the police, reportedly also contained reference to giving money.