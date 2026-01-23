US Defense Strategy: S. Korea Capable of Taking 'Primary Responsibility' in Deterring NK with 'Limited US Support'

Photo : YONHAP News

A new U.S. defense strategy assessed that South Korea is capable of taking "primary responsibility" for deterring North Korea with "critical but more limited U.S. support."The U.S. Department of War made the assessment in the 2026 National Defense Strategy released Friday, mentioning that South Korea's powerful military, supported by high defense spending, a robust defense industry, and mandatory conscription ensures the nation is capable of making such a role transition.Washington said South Korea has the will to take primary responsibility as it faces a direct and clear threat from North Korea, and that the shift in the balance of responsibility is consistent with America’s interest in updating U.S. force posture on the Korean Peninsula.It added that such adjustment can ensure a stronger and more mutually beneficial alliance relationship that is better aligned with America’s defense priorities, which would set conditions for lasting peace.The latest strategy, which corresponds to U.S. President Donald Trump's America First policy, urged allied nations to shoulder their fair share of the burden of collective defense and mentioned related efforts by South Korea and Europe.