Gasoline, Diesel Prices Fall for Seventh Consecutive Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic fuel prices at gas stations have fallen for a seventh consecutive week.According to the Korea National Oil Corporation’s price information system Opinet on Saturday, the nationwide average selling price of gasoline during the third week of January fell 10 won from the previous week to one-thousand-696-point-two won per liter.This marks the first time gasoline prices have dropped below one-thousand-700 won per liter in 11 weeks, since the first week of November 2025, when prices stood at one-thousand-685-point-six won.The average selling price of diesel declined 11-point-eight won from the previous week to one-thousand-589-point-nine won per liter.International oil prices rose this week due to disruptions in oil production following an oil facility fire in Kazakhstan, though gains were limited as market concerns eased over the possibility of U.S. military involvement in Iran.Dubai crude, South Korea’s benchmark for imported oil, edged up zero-point-two dollars from the previous week to 62-point-three dollars per barrel.An official at the Korea Petroleum Association said that with both the exchange rate and international refined product prices having risen in early to mid-January, domestic fuel prices could shift to an upward trend next week.