Minor Rebuilding Korea Party to Carefully Consider DP's Merger Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor Rebuilding Korea Party will carefully consider a proposal from ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Jung Chung-rae to merge the two parties with a focus on the principle of preserving the party's own political identity.Following a general assembly of the party's 12 representatives on Saturday, party leader Cho Kuk said a final decision will be made through discussions based on the principle that the party's independent and political identity must be preserved and even expanded.Cho said the matter will be deliberated in a calm and orderly manner and that he intends to exercise full authority and take full responsibility in the process as the party chief.When asked if there was opposition during the general assembly, Cho said his party will respond once the dispute inside the ruling party is settled through official procedures.The DP chief faced strong backlash within the party leadership earlier in the week after he proposed the merger without notifying other party Supreme Council members.