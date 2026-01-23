Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

No. of Self-Employed People Falls by Most in 5 Years

Written: 2026-01-25 13:15:57Updated: 2026-01-25 14:10:12

No. of Self-Employed People Falls by Most in 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Despite stimulus measures such as consumer coupons aimed at boosting the economy last year, the number of self-employed people fell at the fastest pace in five years.

The Ministry of Data and Statistics said Sunday that the number of self-employed workers stood at five-point-62 million in 2025, down 38-thousand from a year earlier, marking the largest decline since 2020, during the COVID‑19 pandemic.

The figure marked the second consecutive annual drop, following a decrease of 32-thousand in 2024.

After rebounding in 2022 and 2023 as quarantine measures eased, the number of self-employed began falling again in 2024 amid high interest rates, rising labor costs, and sluggish domestic demand.

The government's consumer coupon program provided only a temporary lift and did not lead to structural improvements in the sector.

Young self-employed workers were hit particularly hard, with those aged 15 to 29 dropping by 33-thousand year over year to 154-thousand, extending a three‑year decline.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >