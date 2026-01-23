No. of Self-Employed People Falls by Most in 5 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Despite stimulus measures such as consumer coupons aimed at boosting the economy last year, the number of self-employed people fell at the fastest pace in five years.The Ministry of Data and Statistics said Sunday that the number of self-employed workers stood at five-point-62 million in 2025, down 38-thousand from a year earlier, marking the largest decline since 2020, during the COVID‑19 pandemic.The figure marked the second consecutive annual drop, following a decrease of 32-thousand in 2024.After rebounding in 2022 and 2023 as quarantine measures eased, the number of self-employed began falling again in 2024 amid high interest rates, rising labor costs, and sluggish domestic demand.The government's consumer coupon program provided only a temporary lift and did not lead to structural improvements in the sector.Young self-employed workers were hit particularly hard, with those aged 15 to 29 dropping by 33-thousand year over year to 154-thousand, extending a three‑year decline.